OPINION | Australia must discuss war planning before hosting a US submarine force

Last month, in addition to establishing what is termed a "naval support activity" at HMAS Stirling – that is, the shore-based administrative entity that will support US personnel and their families – the US Navy announced that it had reactivated Submarine Squadron Three (SUBRON 3; which had been decommissioned in 2012) as the command headquarters for the submarine rotational force and that the squadron would be based from 2027 at HMAS Stirling.

This was a crucial, although little noticed, organisational move. It means the Perth-based submarine rotational force in reality will be a combat force that is an integral part of the US Pacific Fleet. SUBRON 3 will be able to be tasked to undertake wartime combat missions through the US military command chain, which flows from the president, through commander, Pacific Command, and then to the various naval task forces to which the squadron’s submarines would be assigned during wartime. These tasks would include anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare; land strike; intelligence and surveillance; and support to special forces.

From HMAS Stirling, US SSNs will be able to access the open seas of the Indian Ocean from a relatively secure and defensible wartime operating location, from which they will be able to conduct operations across the seas and the maritime choke points that are to be found from the Arabian Sea, across the Indian Ocean and in the littoral waters of Southeast Asia and the Western Pacific.

So, while we may see the submarine rotational force at HMAS Stirling through an AUKUS lens, the US sees a forward-deployed submarine combat squadron.

Being able to so operate from a relatively secure location would be crucial in any future naval war with China. Such a war is unlikely but possible enough to be treated as a serious risk. War might break out as early as 2028 if, as Kevin Rudd recently warned, Xi Jinping were to miscalculate US resolve over Taiwan in any crisis that might arise after the Taiwanese presidential election held in January that year.

In any such conflict, the US would seek to disrupt Chinese seaborne trade in the Indian Ocean and in the maritime choke points through which that commerce has to pass. In the Indian Ocean, it also would seek to engage People's Liberation Army Navy forces and from there conduct long-range strike missions against Chinese installations and forces in the Western Pacific and possibly in southern China.

The US has probably been exploring ways to operate its SSNs from western and northern Australia since about 2010, which is when it began to seriously contemplate how such a war might unfold at sea. With the introduction of what was termed "air-sea battle", the US began to crystallise its joint operational concepts and plans for fighting a major war across the Pacific and Indian oceans. In the history of AUKUS that will be written one day, we will learn that Australia always featured prominently in the air-sea battle and its successor strategies.