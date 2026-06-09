US Navy submarine support hub begins operations in Western Australia

The US Navy has established a new naval support activity (NSA) in Perth, Western Australia as part of AUKUS, the enhanced trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
NSA Stirling will provide support services and programs for US service members, civilian personnel, contractors, and their families assigned to Submarine Rotational Force – West (SRF-West), which will support the rotational presence of US and UK nuclear-powered fast attack submarines at Australia’s HMAS Stirling base in Western Australia.
“Establishment of NSA Stirling with our AUKUS partners demonstrates our command mission to support the fleet, warfighter, and family,” said Vice Admiral Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command.
“By providing essential services to US personnel and their families, NSA Stirling will enhance rotational submarine force readiness.”
Navy Region Japan was tasked in October 2024 to stand up NSA Stirling. SRF-West was established with the approval of and at the invitation of the Australian Government.
“We are currently in the early stages of establishing NSA Stirling,” said Rear Admiral Ian Johnson, commander of Navy Region Japan. “While there is still much work ahead, we are confident in our ability to accomplish this task through strong collaboration with our AUKUS partners.”