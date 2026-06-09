US Navy submarine support hub begins operations in Western Australia

The US Navy has established a new naval support activity (NSA) in Perth, Western Australia as part of AUKUS, the enhanced trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

NSA Stirling will provide support services and programs for US service members, civilian personnel, contractors, and their families assigned to Submarine Rotational Force – West (SRF-West), which will support the rotational presence of US and UK nuclear-powered fast attack submarines at Australia’s HMAS Stirling base in Western Australia.

“Establishment of NSA Stirling with our AUKUS partners demonstrates our command mission to support the fleet, warfighter, and family,” said Vice Admiral Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command.