Official: Pakistan Navy considering deploying newest submarine in Bay of Bengal

A senior official of the Pakistan Navy said that the service is considering deploying its newest submarine to the Bay of Bengal.

Commodore Omer Farooq said that plans for the recently delivered diesel-electric submarine PNS Hangor will entail deployment to the bay, which has seen only minimal Pakistan Navy activity since the end of the country's 1971 war with India.

Farooq remarked that the introduction of Hangor and her seven sisters would enable Pakistan to maintain a presence in the bay.