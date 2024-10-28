Naval shipbuilder breaks ground on submarine module construction facility
Naval shipbuilder Austal USA has started construction on a new manufacturing facility for submarine modules at its Mobile, Alabama shipyard.
This new building, scheduled to be fully operational in late 2026, will significantly increase Austal USA’s capacity to support the US Navy Submarine Industrial Base.
The new building will provide 369,600 square feet (34,340 square metres) of indoor manufacturing space purpose-built to manufacture submarine modules.
The production from this building will support the US Navy’s goal of delivering one Columbia-class and two Virginia-class submarines annually. It will include a material storage area, a machine shop, an assembly area, and waterfront improvements to support the shipment of the completed modules via barge.
When fully operational, the building will provide Austal USA with the necessary capability to fabricate, outfit, and transport submarine components.
Austal USA is already engaged in structural assembly fabrication for the Virginia-class boats. This is in fulfilment of a time and material (T&M) contract awarded to Austal by General Dynamics Electric Boat (GDEB) in January of last year.
GDEB is the prime contracting agency for the manufacture of submarines for the US Navy.