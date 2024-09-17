Naval shipbuilder awarded US$540 million contract to expand submarine module production capacity

This contract award will fund Austal USA to enhance its existing infrastructure by designing, constructing, and outfitting a new module fabrication and outfitting facility at its Mobile shipyard to support the US Navy's goal of delivering one Columbia-class and two Virginia-class submarines annually.

Construction of the new building will start this autumn and will be completed by 2026. When fully operational, the building will provide Austal USA with the necessary capability to fabricate, outfit, and transport submarine components.