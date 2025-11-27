Korea-Poland defence cooperation to continue despite failed submarine bid

South Korea's Ministry of Defence (MOD) has promised to continue its existing defence manufacturing cooperation with Poland even after a local shipbuilder was unable to secure a contract to supply new submarines to the Polish Navy, Yonhap News Agency reports.

Hanwha Ocean had earlier proposed to build variants of the KSS-III diesel-electric boats for Poland. However, Warsaw announced on Wednesday that Sweden's Saab has instead been selected for the manufacture of three submarines as part of the Orka program.