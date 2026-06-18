Keel laid for new Russian cruise missile submarine

Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), through its Sevmash division, recently laid the keel of a new nuclear-powered attack submarine (SSN) slated for the Russian Navy.

The future Murmansk belongs to the Project 885M series, otherwise known as the Yasen-M-class.

Like her sisters, she will have a length of 130 metres, a hull diameter of 13 metres, a maximum rated depth of 658 metres, a maximum submerged speed of 35 knots, and space for 64 crewmembers.