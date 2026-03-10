Japan's fifth Taigei-class submarine commissioned into service

The Taigei-class SSKs are modified variants of the Soryu-class submarines that have been in service with the JMSDF since 2009.

The Taigei-class boats all utilise a similar overall hull design as the Soryu-class but with a heavier displacement to accommodate advanced sonar and snorkel systems.

The newer submarines were also designed to accommodate lithium-ion batteries, whereas all but one of the Soryu-class boats were originally equipped with traditional lead-acid batteries.

Unlike her earlier sisters, Chogei also features separate accommodation spaces for female crewmembers.