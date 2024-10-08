Japan's fifth Taigei-class submarine floated out

Like its sisters, the future Chogei has a length of 84 metres, a hull diameter of 9.1 metres, lithium-ion batteries for extended underwater endurance, a crew complement of 70, and armament including torpedoes and Harpoon anti-ship missiles.

The Taigei-class SSKs are modified variants of the Soryu-class submarines that have been in service with the JMSDF since 2009. JS Taigei, JS Hakugei, and JS Jingei are the first three boats in the class to enter service while the future JS Raigei and Chogei will be commissioned by 2025 and 2026, respectively.