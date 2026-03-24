Iranian man freed after alleged UK submarine base entry attempt

An Iranian man who was arrested last week for allegedly attempting to enter Britain's nuclear submarine base in Scotland has been released pending further inquiries, Scottish prosecutors said on Monday.

The 34-year-old man was arrested on Thursday alongside a 31-year-old Romanian woman after what Police Scotland had described as two people attempting to enter HM Naval Base Clyde, which is located on the west coast of Scotland.

Police Scotland on Saturday said that the pair were due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday.

Scotland's public prosecution service said in a statement, however, that it had decided "there should be no proceedings" against the 31-year-old woman, but that it reserves the right to proceed if further evidence becomes available.