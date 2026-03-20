Two suspected Iranian spies arrested near UK submarine base

Two suspected Iranian spies have been arrested after attempting to enter Britain's nuclear submarine base in Scotland, the Sun newspaper reported on Friday.

The arrests come three weeks into the US-Israeli war on Iran. While Britain has not taken part in the attacks on Iran, the country's forces have downed Iranian missiles and drones in the gulf region.

Police Scotland confirmed they had arrested a man and a woman on Thursday near the base, but did not comment on their nationality, adding in a statement that inquiries were ongoing.