Germany views Canadian submarine order as economic boon

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil on Tuesday welcomed Canada's decision to select Germany's TKMS to build up to 12 submarines for its navy, saying it was good news for both Germany's economy and NATO security.

"With this news, we will be sending a strong signal in support of transatlantic and European cooperation at the start of the summit," Merz said in Berlin, referring to a NATO summit in Ankara starting on Tuesday.

"For this is truly a strategic initiative that will bind Canada, Germany and Norway together as partners in the North Atlantic region for decades to come," he added.