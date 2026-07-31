German Ambassador: submarine deal with India could be signed next month

Germany's Ambassador to India has said that he is optimistic the two countries will soon formally enter into an agreement regarding the supply of new German-designed submarines to the Indian Navy.

Ambassador Philipp Ackermann told Indian newspaper BW Businessworld earlier this week that the signing of the agreement could take place next month and that he was "very hopeful and confident" about the deal itself.

If approved, the agreement would see German naval shipbuilder TKMS and Mumbai-based counterpart Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) collaborate on the supply of six new diesel-electric submarines based on the Type 214 class.