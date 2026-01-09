Germany to push for Type 214 submarine sale to India

The German Government and naval shipbuilder TKMS are planning to enter into discussions with counterparts in India regarding the latter country's potential acquisition of six new diesel-electric submarines.
According to German media reports, six Type 214 submarines are being considered for sale to India for a total cost of approximately US$8 billion.
If approved, the agreement will also lead to the manufacture of the boats in India in collaboration with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) of Mumbai.
MDL has been building submarines for the Indian Navy since the late 1980s. The Kalvari-class submarines, which are based on the Scorpene-class boats developed by France's Naval Group, were manufactured by MDL.
The Type 214 boats are currently in service with the navies of Greece, Turkey, South Korea, and Portugal. All have air-independent propulsion systems, torpedo and missile armament, and a maximum diving depth of nearly 400 metres.
The discussions regarding the potential sale will take place later this month during German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's first official visit to India.