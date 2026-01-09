Germany to push for Type 214 submarine sale to India

The German Government and naval shipbuilder TKMS are planning to enter into discussions with counterparts in India regarding the latter country's potential acquisition of six new diesel-electric submarines.

According to German media reports, six Type 214 submarines are being considered for sale to India for a total cost of approximately US$8 billion.

If approved, the agreement will also lead to the manufacture of the boats in India in collaboration with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) of Mumbai.