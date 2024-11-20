French Navy takes delivery of third Suffren-class nuclear-powered submarine

Besides Tourville, the final three Suffren-class submarines are under various stages of construction. These are scheduled for delivery to the French Navy between 2026 and 2031 to replace the service's last three Rubis-class nuclear-powered boats, which have been in operation since the late 1980s.

The Naval Group expects each boat in the Suffren-class, also known as the Barracuda-class, will have a service life of over 30 years.

The first two boats, Suffren and Duguay-Trouin, were commissioned into service in 2020 and 2023, respectively.