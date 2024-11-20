French Navy takes delivery of third Suffren-class nuclear-powered submarine
French shipbuilder the Naval Group has handed over the future Tourville, third Suffren-class nuclear-powered attack submarine to be built by the company for the French Navy.
Measuring nearly 100 metres long and capable of a maximum submerged speed of over 25 knots, Tourville will be used primarily for anti-surface warfare and strike warfare. The submarine's armament will include torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, land attack cruise missiles, and mines.
The submarine is equipped with a centralised and automated control system that enhances underwater manoeuvrability. It will also be capable of discreetly deploying and recovering small teams of special operations troops for clandestine missions.
Besides Tourville, the final three Suffren-class submarines are under various stages of construction. These are scheduled for delivery to the French Navy between 2026 and 2031 to replace the service's last three Rubis-class nuclear-powered boats, which have been in operation since the late 1980s.
The Naval Group expects each boat in the Suffren-class, also known as the Barracuda-class, will have a service life of over 30 years.
The first two boats, Suffren and Duguay-Trouin, were commissioned into service in 2020 and 2023, respectively.