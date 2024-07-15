French Navy's third Barracuda-class submarine begins sea trials

French shipbuilder the Naval Group has begun conducting sea trials of the third Barracuda-class nuclear-powered attack submarine ordered by the French Navy. The future Tourville will also undergo additional testing in time for its scheduled delivery to the navy by the end of this year.

Measuring nearly 100 metres long and capable of a maximum submerged speed of over 25 knots, the future Tourville will be used for anti-surface warfare, strike warfare, and special operations support missions. Armament will include torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, land attack cruise missiles, and mines.