French Navy's third Barracuda-class submarine begins sea trials

French shipbuilder the Naval Group has begun conducting sea trials of the third Barracuda-class nuclear-powered attack submarine ordered by the French Navy. The future Tourville will also undergo additional testing in time for its scheduled delivery to the navy by the end of this year.
Measuring nearly 100 metres long and capable of a maximum submerged speed of over 25 knots, the future Tourville will be used for anti-surface warfare, strike warfare, and special operations support missions. Armament will include torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, land attack cruise missiles, and mines.
The submarine will feature a centralised and automated control system that enhances underwater manoeuvrability. It will also be capable of discreetly deploying and recovering small teams of special operations troops for clandestine missions.
Besides Tourville, the final three Barracuda-class submarines are under various stages of construction. These are scheduled for delivery to the navy between 2026 and 2031. The Naval Group expects each boat will have a service life of over 30 years.