French Navy's fourth Suffren-class submarine enters sea trials

French shipbuilder the Naval Group has begun conducting sea trials of the fourth Suffren-class nuclear-powered attack submarine ordered by the French Navy.

The future De Grasse honours François Joseph Paul de Grasse, a French naval officer best known for his participation in the American Revolutionary War.

Measuring nearly 100 metres long and capable of a maximum submerged speed of over 25 knots, the future De Grasse will be used for anti-surface warfare, strike warfare, and special operations support missions. Armament will include torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, land attack cruise missiles, and mines.