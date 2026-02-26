French Navy's fourth Suffren-class submarine enters sea trials

French shipbuilder the Naval Group has begun conducting sea trials of the fourth Suffren-class nuclear-powered attack submarine ordered by the French Navy.
The future De Grasse honours François Joseph Paul de Grasse, a French naval officer best known for his participation in the American Revolutionary War.
Measuring nearly 100 metres long and capable of a maximum submerged speed of over 25 knots, the future De Grasse will be used for anti-surface warfare, strike warfare, and special operations support missions. Armament will include torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, land attack cruise missiles, and mines.
The submarine will also feature a centralised and automated control system that will enhance underwater manoeuvrability. She will also be capable of discreetly deploying and recovering small teams of special operations troops for clandestine missions.
The future De Grasse and her two sisters Rubis and Casabianca are scheduled for delivery to the French Navy between 2026 and 2031. They will replace the service's last three Rubis-class nuclear-powered boats, which have been in operation since the late 1980s.
The Naval Group expects that each Suffren-class boat will have a service life of over 30 years.