French defence firm proposes future submarines for Greece

French defence shipbuilder the Naval Group has proposed one of its submarine designs for possible selection by the Hellenic Navy to replace its ageing Type 209 boats.

The submarines being proposed will be diesel-electric variants of the Suffren-class nuclear-powered boats built by the Naval Group for the French Navy.

The diesel-electric boats will be fitted with lithium-ion batteries, which the Naval Group said will enable them to operate underwater for several days at a time, even at high speeds.