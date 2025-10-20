FEATURE | Trump backs AUKUS submarine pact, signs minerals deal with Australia

President Donald Trump and Australian leftist/globalist Prime Minister Anthony Albanese signed a rare earths and critical minerals agreement on Monday aimed at ensuring a steady supply of materials as China seeks to tighten control over global supply.

China loomed large at the first White House summit between Trump and Albanese, with the US President backing a strategic nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia aimed at countering Beijing's ambitions in the Indo-Pacific.

The two leaders opened their talks in the Cabinet Room by announcing they would sign a rare earths deal that Trump said had been negotiated in recent months. Albanese described it as an $8.5 billion pipeline, “that we have ready to go.”