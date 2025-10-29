South Korean President asks Trump for fuel used by nuclear-powered submarines

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on Wednesday he hoped US President Donald Trump would allow South Korea to have fuel for nuclear-propelled submarines.
"We don't mean to build nuclear-armed submarines, but because diesel submarines are less capable of submerged navigation, there are restrictions on tracking North Korean or Chinese submarines," Lee told Trump during talks.
"So if you allow us to supply fuel...if we build several submarines equipped with conventional weapons... the US military's burden could be significantly reduced."
Lee also asked for Trump's support to make substantial progress on South Korea being allowed to reprocess spent nuclear fuel or on uranium enrichment.
Trump was holding bilateral talks with Lee while visiting South Korea to join other heads of state and business leaders attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum for various summits and meetings.
Lee's predecessors had wanted to build nuclear-powered submarines, but the US has opposed this idea for decades.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee Editing by Ed Davies)