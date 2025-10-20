FACTBOX | Inside the AUKUS submarine deal linking Australia, US and Britain

What is the timetable for AUKUS?

AUKUS is projected to span three decades, beginning with a rotating force of four US-commanded Virginia-class submarines and one British submarine hosted at Western Australia’s HMAS Stirling from 2027, to help train Australian crew.

The US will sell three Virginia-class submarines to Australian command from 2032, before Australia and Britain build a new class of nuclear-powered submarine.

Around 50 to 80 US Navy personnel will arrive in 2025 at HMAS Stirling base, which is undergoing a $5 billion upgrade, to prepare for the arrival of the US-commanded submarines.

In preparation for Australia operating nuclear-powered submarines, several hundred Australians are training in the US nuclear navy training pipeline and nuclear submarine maintenance yard at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

Britain will take the first delivery of a new class of AUKUS submarine — built in Britain — in the late 2030s, an important part of the expansion of the Royal Navy fleet, with an Australian-built submarine due in the early 2040s.

Australia, the United States, and Britain removed significant barriers on defence trade between their countries in 2024.