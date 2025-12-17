Construction begins on Italian Navy's fourth U212 NFS submarine

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of the fourth U212 NFS diesel-electric submarine slated for the Italian Navy.

The U212NFS submarines will be used for missions including anti-piracy patrols, security of energy supply routes, anti-terrorism missions, and protection of offshore and subsea infrastructure. Deliveries of the first two boats in the class are scheduled for 2027 and 2029.