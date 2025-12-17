Construction begins on Italian Navy's fourth U212 NFS submarine

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of the fourth U212 NFS diesel-electric submarine slated for the Italian Navy.
The U212NFS submarines will be used for missions including anti-piracy patrols, security of energy supply routes, anti-terrorism missions, and protection of offshore and subsea infrastructure. Deliveries of the first two boats in the class are scheduled for 2027 and 2029.
The U212NFS submarines will replace the four ageing Nazario Sauro-class boats that entered service with the Italian Navy from the late 1980s to the mid-1990s. The newer boats will be fitted with air-independent propulsion systems.
The Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (Organisation conjointe de cooperation en matière d’armement; OCCAR) had earlier entered into an agreement with Fincantieri to amend the existing contract for the construction of the U212 NFS boats.
OCCAR said the agreement seeks to introduce key upgrades to ensure the U212 NFS submarines, "remain at the cutting edge of underwater warfare."
The amendment will introduce a set of upgrades including the enhancement of periscope capabilities, progress in the feasibility study for a special operations submarine, and minor engineering changes aimed at optimising onboard systems integration and overall performance.
Fincantieri, in partnership with German defence shipbuilder TKMS, is also offering the U212 NFS submarines for possible sale to the Philippines.
The U212 NFS submarines will be based on the Type 212A boats originally developed by German shipbuilder HDW (now a subsidiary under TKMS) in the late 1990s.
The newer submarines will feature low acoustic, magnetic, and visual signature characteristics. TKMS said they will meet the highest quality standards and the most stringent rules and requirements, with TKMS supplying essential key technologies and components.