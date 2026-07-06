Taiwan keeps close eye on rising Chinese naval drills, including joint ones with Russia

Taiwan is tracking an "upward trend" in Chinese naval movements during the peak military exercise season, including joint drills with Russia, and will be analysing any new tactics, a senior Taiwanese security official said on Monday.

Democratically governed Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, closely monitors daily Chinese military activities around the island and says the warning time for any attack is shortening. Taiwan strongly objects to China's claim on the island and says only its people can decide their future.

Taiwan National Security Bureau Director-General Tsai Ming-yen told reporters in parliament that the July to September period is the peak season for Chinese drills and the government is comparing past missions to see what "new patterns" emerge.