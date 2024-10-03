Canadian government seeking industry stakeholders' input on submarine procurement
Public Services and Procurement Canada, on behalf of the Canadian Department of National Defence, has issued a request for information (RFI) to industry stakeholders to gain further information on the availability of submarines that are currently in service or in production, and the industry’s capability and capacity to build and deliver up to 12 submarines to the Royal Canadian Navy.
In addition to the RFI, as part of this procurement process, the Canadian government continues to meet with officials from allied and partner countries, and companies and navies in Europe and Asia that currently have, or are in the process of, building submarines that may meet Canada’s requirements.
Respondents are encouraged to provide their initial feedback by November 18, 2024. This feedback will also help inform the procurement process moving forward.
To avoid any gaps in Canadian submarine capabilities, Canada anticipates a contract award by 2028, with the delivery of the first replacement submarine no later than 2035. These efforts are part of Canada’s plan to increase its defence spending ratio in relation to gross domestic product.
The RFI will also seek to gain information that will enable the establishment of a submarine sustainment capability in Canada. This procurement will enable Canada to establish a strategic partnership that not only delivers the submarines themselves, but creates a relationship between Canada and its strategic partners to support personnel training and the sharing of information.