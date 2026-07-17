Booming demand drives surge in Saab's Q2 earnings

Swedish defence and aerospace group Saab reported a bigger-than-expected rise in operating earnings for the second quarter on Friday as booming demand in its major markets drove a sharp rise in sales and order bookings.

The maker of the Gripen fighter jet said in a statement that operating earnings rose to SEK2.79 billion ($289 million) from SEK1.98 billion a year earlier, beating the SEK2.48 billion mean forecast in an LSEG poll of analysts, as new orders more than doubled.

Saab, which also makes military equipment ranging from missiles and advanced electronics to submarines, said like-for-like sales rose 29.8 per cent year-on-year and that it remained focused on scaling up capacity to meet the surging demand.