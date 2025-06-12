Australia "confident" US will proceed with AUKUS pact after review

Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles said on Thursday he was confident the AUKUS submarine pact with the US and Britain would proceed, and his government would work closely with the US while the Trump administration conducted a formal review.

In an Australian Broadcasting Corporation radio interview, Marles said AUKUS was in the strategic interests of all three countries and the new review of the deal signed in 2021 when Joe Biden was the US president was not a surprise.

"I am very confident this is going to happen," he said of AUKUS, which would give Australia nuclear-powered submarines.