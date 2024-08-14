US Navy attack submarine Idaho floated out
General Dynamics Electric Boat (GDEB) has launched the future USS Idaho, the 26th Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine ordered by the US Navy.
The submarine will also be the fifth US Navy ship to be named after the state of Idaho. Once in service, it will operate in littoral and deep waters while conducting anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), irregular warfare, and mine warfare missions.
GDEB is the prime contractor and lead design yard for the Virginia-class and constructs them in a teaming arrangement with Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia.
The future Idaho will measure 377 feet (114.9 metres) long and 34 feet (10.3 metres) wide. The submarine will be able to dive to depths greater than 800 feet (240 metres) and operate at speeds in excess of 25 knots submerged. Armament will include torpedoes and Tomahawk cruise missiles.