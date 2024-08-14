US Navy attack submarine Idaho floated out

The submarine will also be the fifth US Navy ship to be named after the state of Idaho. Once in service, it will operate in littoral and deep waters while conducting anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), irregular warfare, and mine warfare missions.

GDEB is the prime contractor and lead design yard for the Virginia-class and constructs them in a teaming arrangement with Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia.