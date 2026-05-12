VIDEO | US Navy destroyer Ted Stevens sails for homeport of Norfolk, Virginia

The US Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ted Stevens has departed Ingalls Shipbuilding's facilities in Pascagoula, Mississippi, for her new homeport of Norfolk, Virginia.

The ship will later head to Whitter, Alaska, for her commissioning in the coming weeks.

As an Arleigh Burke-class flight III destroyer, the future Ted Stevens has improved capability and capacity to perform anti-air warfare and ballistic missile defence in support of the integrated air and missile defence mission.