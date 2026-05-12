VIDEO | US Navy destroyer Ted Stevens sails for homeport of Norfolk, Virginia

The US Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ted Stevens has departed Ingalls Shipbuilding's facilities in Pascagoula, Mississippi, for her new homeport of Norfolk, Virginia.
The ship will later head to Whitter, Alaska, for her commissioning in the coming weeks.
As an Arleigh Burke-class flight III destroyer, the future Ted Stevens has improved capability and capacity to perform anti-air warfare and ballistic missile defence in support of the integrated air and missile defence mission.
The 78th Arleigh Burke-class destroyer is named for the late US Senator Ted Stevens from Alaska. Stevens was the longest-serving Republican US Senator in history at the time he left office and was the third senator to hold the title of president pro tempore emeritus.
Arleigh Burke-class flight III destroyers each feature the AN/SPY-6(V)1 air and missile defence radar and incorporate upgrades to the electrical power and cooling capacity plus additional associated changes.
The future Ted Stevens was delivered to the US Navy on December 29, 2025.