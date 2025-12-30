US Navy takes delivery of destroyer Ted Stevens

The US Navy accepted delivery of the future USS Ted Stevens, a flight III Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, from Huntington Ingalls Industries' (HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division on Monday, December 29.

As with other Arleigh Burke-class flight III destroyers, the future Ted Stevens will have improved capability and capacity to perform anti-air warfare and ballistic missile defence in support of the integrated air and missile defence mission.