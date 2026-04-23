VIDEO | China's PLA Navy drops major hint about its next aircraft carrier

China teased in a video an aircraft carrier that could be its fourth, and the first using nuclear power, while vowing to further build up its islands, as it looks to boost maritime power, secure resources and bolster territorial claims.

The video issued on the eve of the 77th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy featured fictional officers with names that are homophones of three commissioned aircraft carriers, the Liaoning, Shandong and Fujian.

Titled "Into the Deep", it showed a 19-year-old named "He Jian" joining the group, unleashing public speculation that it was referring to a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, as the navy recruit's name is a homophone of "nuclear vessel" in Mandarin.