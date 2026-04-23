China plans to entrench maritime claims with 11,000-island buildup

China said on Wednesday it will further build up more than 11,000 islands it calls its own, so as to better govern them, in a long-term campaign to strengthen maritime power, secure more natural resources, and reinforce territorial claims.

China has built artificial islands, airstrips, and military facilities during extensive land reclamation efforts over the years in disputed waters in the South China Sea.

Islands are a strategic frontier and key to unlocking the development of deep-ocean resources, the People's Daily, owned by the party, said in an article attributed to the party leadership at China's natural resources ministry.