VESSEL REVIEW | Fujian – Locally built aircraft carrier for Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy

The newer CV has a conventional flat flight deck without a ski jump at the bow to assist aircraft launches. The flight deck is instead fitted with three electromagnetic aircraft launch system (EMALS) catapults similar to those on the US Navy's Gerald R. Ford-class nuclear-powered aircraft carriers (CVNs).

EMALS eliminated the need for large and complex on-board machinery to generate the steam needed to operate conventional catapult launch systems like those fitted on the US Navy’s Nimitz-class CVNs. Also, the steam power plants on Liaoning and Shandong impair the ships’ ability to attain the wind speed over their respective flight decks required to launch heavy fixed-wing aircraft in calm conditions.