VESSEL REVIEW | Burya – Cruise-missile capable stealth corvette for Russian Navy
The Russian Navy recently commissioned a new stealth warship into service.
Burya (Буря; "Storm") is the latest example of the Project 22800 or Karakurt-class corvettes, which were developed as “blue water” capable complements to the Russian Navy’s littoral zone-optimised Buyan-M-class corvettes.
The Project 22800 ships were also built to serve as more affordable alternatives to the Admiral Grigorovich-class frigates.
Built for long-range strike, coastal patrol and limited air defence
Burya has a length of 67 metres (220 feet), a beam of 11 metres (36 feet), a draught of 3.3 metres (11 feet), a displacement of around 800 tonnes, and a crew complement of 50.
Three Zvezda main engines and three generators in a combined diesel and diesel arrangement can deliver a top speed of 30 knots and a range of 2,500 nautical miles, or an operating endurance of 15 days.
The ship's armament includes Oniks and Kalibr anti-ship cruise missiles, a 76mm naval gun, a Pantsir-M close-in weapon system consisting of surface-to-air missiles, and two 12.7mm machine guns.
Fitted with advanced target detection and communications electronics
The corvette’s superstructure boasts low-observability features such as a stealth shape and an integrated mast that help reduce the ship's radar signature. The electronics suite meanwhile includes AESA fire control radars and a satellite communications station.
Design work on Burya was undertaken by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau. The corvette will be operated as part of the Russian Navy's Baltic Fleet and is expected to be deployed alongside some of her Project 22800 sisters in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Construction of Burya was undertaken at the Saint Petersburg facilities of Pella Shipyard beginning in 2016. The ship was originally scheduled to be delivered to the Russian Navy in 2021 but had been moved to 2026 due in part to delays in the deliveries of locally manufactured engines.