VESSEL REVIEW | Burya – Cruise-missile capable stealth corvette for Russian Navy

Fitted with advanced target detection and communications electronics

The corvette’s superstructure boasts low-observability features such as a stealth shape and an integrated mast that help reduce the ship's radar signature. The electronics suite meanwhile includes AESA fire control radars and a satellite communications station.

Design work on Burya was undertaken by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau. The corvette will be operated as part of the Russian Navy's Baltic Fleet and is expected to be deployed alongside some of her Project 22800 sisters in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Construction of Burya was undertaken at the Saint Petersburg facilities of Pella Shipyard beginning in 2016. The ship was originally scheduled to be delivered to the Russian Navy in 2021 but had been moved to 2026 due in part to delays in the deliveries of locally manufactured engines.