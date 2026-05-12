Ukraine claims successful strike on Russian warship in Caspian Sea

The Ukrainian military has reported a successful strike on a Russian warship in the Caspian Sea on Thursday, May 7.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff has released video footage of what it said was a strike by an FP-2 one-way attack drone on a Project 22800 or Karakurt-class corvette of the Russian Navy while off Kaspiysk in Russia's Dagestan Republic.
The name of the targeted ship has not been disclosed.
Thursday's attack is the second claimed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces against a Russian Karakurt-class corvette in less than a week. On May 3, an unidentified ship from the same class was targeted in Ukrainian drone strike against the Russian port of Primorsk.
The Project 22800 stealth corvettes are among the newest warships to enter service with the Russian Navy, with the lead ship of the class being delivered and commissioned in 2018.
The corvettes each have a length of 67 metres, a beam of 11 metres, a displacement of around 800 tonnes, and a speed in excess of 30 knots. The armament on each ship includes Oniks and Kalibr anti-ship cruise missiles, 76mm naval guns, a Pantsir-M close-in weapon system consisting of surface-to-air missiles, and 14.5mm machine guns.