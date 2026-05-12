Ukraine claims successful strike on Russian warship in Caspian Sea

The Ukrainian military has reported a successful strike on a Russian warship in the Caspian Sea on Thursday, May 7.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff has released video footage of what it said was a strike by an FP-2 one-way attack drone on a Project 22800 or Karakurt-class corvette of the Russian Navy while off Kaspiysk in Russia's Dagestan Republic.

The name of the targeted ship has not been disclosed.