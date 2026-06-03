US tells NATO allies: time to boost your own naval and air deployments

The US expects European NATO allies and Canada to swiftly increase the number of manned and unmanned aircraft and ships they contribute to the alliance's defence plans as Washington steps back in these areas, a top US general said on Wednesday.

The statement by US Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO's top commander and the head of US forces in Europe, followed a decision by the Trump administration to shrink the pool of US military capabilities available to NATO in a crisis.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised NATO and told its European members they will have to take over primary responsibility for the conventional defence of the continent.