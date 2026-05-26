US plans to trim emergency military assets reserved for Europe, report says

The US intends to significantly reduce military contributions available to assist European allies in a crisis, including fighter jets, warships and mid-air refuelling aircraft, German news outlet Spiegel reported on Tuesday.

The NATO alliance is under unprecedented strain, with some European countries concerned that Washington may withdraw outright.

US President Donald Trump has slammed European allies for not spending enough on their militaries and pledged to withdraw thousands of troops from Germany. His ambition to take control of Greenland has further inflamed transatlantic tensions.

Trump also fiercely criticised European allies for a lack of support in reopening the Strait of Hormuz for shipping amid the war on Iran, saying he was considering withdrawing from the NATO alliance and questioning whether Washington was bound to honour its mutual defence pact.