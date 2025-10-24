US sends aircraft carrier to Latin America as Venezuela tensions rise

President Donald Trump dramatically escalated a US military buildup in the Caribbean on Friday by deploying the aircraft carrier group Gerald Ford to Latin America, a show of force that far exceeds any past counter-narcotics need and represents Washington’s most muscular move yet in the Latin America region.

"The enhanced US force presence in the USSOUTHCOM AOR will bolster US capacity to detect, monitor, and disrupt illicit actors and activities that compromise the safety and prosperity of the United States homeland and our security in the Western Hemisphere," Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell posted on social media.