US Navy's Zumwalt-class stealth destroyers to get extended range following refit

A refit program slated for the US Navy's three Zumwalt-class stealth destroyers will result in the ships having extended range and endurance to permit longer periods for loitering at sea.

A "fuel endurance and range modification" has been included in the modernisation program of USS Michael Monsoor, the second ship in the class. Under the program, some of Monsoor's existing saltwater ballast tanks will be converted into fuel oil tanks to add to the ship's current capacity.

Another modification planned for the class is the incorporation of facilities that would permit each ship to take on a greater volume of fuel during replenishment.