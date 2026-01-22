US Navy stealth destroyer Zumwalt completes post-refit builder's trials

Hungtington Ingalls Industries' Ingalls Shipbuilding division has successfully completed builder’s sea trials for the US Navy stealth destroyer USS Zumwalt after she received upgrades to her existing weapon systems.

The joint Ingalls Shipbuilding and US Navy team conducted a comprehensive series of at-sea tests following an extensive modernisation period. The latter resulted in the ship becoming the first US Navy platform to be equipped with the "conventional prompt strike" (CPS) capability.

Zumwalt, the lead ship of the Zumwalt-class destroyers, arrived at Ingalls Shipbuilding's Pascagoula shipyard in Mississippi in August 2023 for the refit.