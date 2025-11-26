Acceptance trials completed for US Navy destroyer Ted Stevens

HII said these trials confirmed that the ship successfully demonstrated required mission capabilities, preparing it for delivery to the US Navy in the coming weeks.

As with other Arleigh Burke-class flight III destroyers, the future Ted Stevens will have improved capability and capacity to perform anti-air warfare and ballistic missile defence in support of the integrated air and missile defence mission.

DDG 128, the 78th Arleigh Burke-class destroyer is named for the late US Senator Ted Stevens from Alaska. Stevens was the longest-serving Republican US Senator in history at the time he left office and was the third senator to hold the title of president pro tempore emeritus.