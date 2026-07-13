US Navy selects vessel construction manager for medium landing ship program

The US Navy has awarded a US$2.2 billion contract to TOTE Services for vessel construction management to oversee the acquisition of the navy's new medium landing ships (LSMs).

The navy said this contract will maximise commercial practices to accelerate delivery, improve cost discipline, and expand the US shipbuilding industrial base. The first LSM is anticipated for delivery in the autumn of 2029.

For the initial production of up to eight LSMs, the navy will direct the vessel construction manager (VCM) to execute and manage subcontracts with Bollinger Shipyards for the construction of one LSM and Fincantieri Marinette Marine for the construction of four LSMs.