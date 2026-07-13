US Navy selects vessel construction manager for medium landing ship program

The US Navy has awarded a US$2.2 billion contract to TOTE Services for vessel construction management to oversee the acquisition of the navy's new medium landing ships (LSMs).
The navy said this contract will maximise commercial practices to accelerate delivery, improve cost discipline, and expand the US shipbuilding industrial base. The first LSM is anticipated for delivery in the autumn of 2029.
For the initial production of up to eight LSMs, the navy will direct the vessel construction manager (VCM) to execute and manage subcontracts with Bollinger Shipyards for the construction of one LSM and Fincantieri Marinette Marine for the construction of four LSMs.
The VCM will have the flexibility to determine the best award strategy for up to three additional vessels.
The VCM will hold the prime contract with the navy; therefore, it will hold direct contractual responsibility for issuing and managing shipbuilder subcontracts to construct and deliver LSMs.
The navy said this prime contract will place the VCM in direct contractual control of shipyard performance and leverage commercial practices and flexibilities that, together with a proven design, are expected to reduce cost and schedule risks.
The LSM will fill the capability gap between smaller, short-range landing craft and the navy’s long-duration, multi-purpose amphibious warfare ships. The program will deliver a 35-ship fleet that enhances expeditionary agility and supports the US Marine Corps’ concept of distributed manoeuvre and logistics.