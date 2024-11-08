US Navy extends service lives of three Ticonderoga-class cruisers

The cruisers that have been selected to undergo the service life extension are USS Gettysburg (pictured), USS Chosin, and USS Cape St. George. All three cruisers received extensive hull, mechanical and engineering, as well as combat system upgrades as part of an extended modernisation program.

Gettysburg and Chosin completed modernisation in fiscal year 2023 and fiscal year 2024, respectively. Cape St. George is on schedule to complete modernisation this fiscal year.