US Navy decommissions guided-missile cruiser Leyte Gulf

The cruiser was built at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and commissioned in Port Everglades, Florida, on September 26, 1987. The ship's namesake commemorates the largest naval battle in history, fought from October 23 to 26, 1944, during World War II.

Leyte Gulf participated in a number of offensive engagements, including in 2011, when it aided in the capture of pirates off Somalia and later supported missile strikes against forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.