US Navy accepts delivery of final Freedom-class LCS

The US Navy has accepted delivery of the future USS Cleveland (LCS 31) from Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wisconsin. The handover on November 26 marks the completion of the Freedom-class littoral combat ship (LCS) construction programme.
The Cleveland is the 16th and final ship of its class. Following commissioning in Cleveland, Ohio, in early 2026, the vessel will be homeported in Mayport, Florida. It is designed to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence operations.
Melissa Kirkendall, Program Executive Officer, Unmanned and Small Combatants, stated, “With the final Freedom-variant LCS now delivered, we celebrate the successful outcome of years of innovation and commitment.”
According to the navy, the LCS class consists of fast, agile warships designed for operation in near-shore environments. They can operate independently or as part of a networked battle force alongside larger surface combatants.
The USS Cleveland is the fourth US Navy vessel to bear the name, succeeding a protected cruiser, a light cruiser, and an amphibious transport dock.