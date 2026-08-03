US Navy christens guided-missile destroyer William Charette

The US Navy formally named its newest Arleigh Buke-class guided-missile destroyer during a ceremony at General Dynamics Bath Iron Works' shipyard in Maine on Saturday, August 1.

The future USS William Charette is named in honour of Master Chief Hospital Corpsman William R. Charette, who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic acts during the Korean War.

Although seriously wounded during the same action that earned him the Medal of Honor, Master Chief Charette survived the war, served until his retirement from the navy in 1977, and ultimately died in 2012 at the age of 79.