US Navy amphibious ship to get joint strike fighter capability following upgrades

Although Iwo Jima can embark AV-8B Harrier II fixed-wing STOVL aircraft in addition to helicopters and MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, the ship is not certified to conduct routine F-35B flight operations in her current configuration.

Upgrades to the LHD will include modifications to some of her key features such as flight deck infrastructure and support facilities.

Commissioned in 2001, the ship was also used to temporarily hold former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife after they were captured in a large-scale strike conducted by US forces earlier this year. They were later transferred to the United States, where Mr Maduro faces charges of electoral fraud and facilitating narco-terrorism.