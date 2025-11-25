UK's FSS programme passes critical design review, clearing way for construction

The UK's fleet solid support (FSS) programme has completed its critical design review (CDR), marking the formal transition from design to manufacturing for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary’s three new support ships.
The CDR assessed the complete, detailed design of the vessels, ranging from hull structure to equipment fit.
The review covered structural integrity, safety standards, environmental sustainability, risk minimisation, and military systems integration. This step provides the authorisation to begin physical production.
The milestone follows the preliminary design review conducted in October 2024. It was observed in both Belfast and Cádiz, where UK technical teams have been participating in a knowledge transfer programme to study shipbuilding techniques for implementation in UK yards.
The three ships will each be 216 metres long, making them the largest vessels in the UK military fleet with the exception of its aircraft carriers. BMT delivered the functional design, which incorporates, “energy-saving technologies and future fuel flexibility.”
Ian Randles, the FSS Chief Engineer at the Ministry of Defence, stated, “This milestone gives us confidence that we’re on track to deliver these vital support ships that will enhance the Royal Fleet Auxiliary’s global reach...We’re now ready to move forward with cutting steel and beginning construction.”