COLUMN | Are we seeing a resurgent UK Royal Navy? [Naval Gazing]

The RN’s greatly reduced flotilla of escorts, currently made up of nine Type 23 frigates (the survivors of 16 such vessels built from 1992 onwards), and six Type 45 air defence destroyers (from a planned order for 12) is plagued with mechanical problems, partly as a result of being a dwindling force that is worked very hard and frequently on prolonged long-range front line combat deployments.

According to a recent estimate, the RN currently has a total of seven frigates and destroyers that are fully worked up and available for operations. London, however, continues to task, and often at short notice, these RN escorts with intensive long-range operations.