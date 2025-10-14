Thyssenkrupp adjusts €10b guarantees for TKMS as spin-off nears

Warship maker TKMS has renegotiated the terms of project guarantees it receives from parent company Thyssenkrupp, according to a prospectus released ahead of TKMS’s separate listing, signalling tougher conditions as the business prepares for a stand-alone future.

Thyssenkrupp will spin off 49 per cent of TKMS on October 20, the prospectus published late on Monday said, marking the latest step in the German conglomerate’s restructuring efforts that underline the growing value of its defence assets.