Taiwanese builder delivers new catamaran corvette

Taiwan's Lung Teh Shipbuilding handed over a new catamaran corvette to the Republic of China Navy (ROCN) on Wednesday, March 11.

The future ROCS Tan Chiang is the eighth ship to be built under the Tuo Chiang-class, which has been in service with the ROCN since 2014 with the commissioning of lead ship ROCS Tuo Chiang that same year.

Variants of the Tuo Chiang-class corvettes have also been built for the Taiwan Coast Guard Administration (TCGA) as the Anping-class patrol vessels. The first two vessels in the class, Anping and Chenggong, were delivered to the TCGA in 2020 and 2021, respectively.